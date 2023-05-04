International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IP. Argus lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IP opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 79.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

