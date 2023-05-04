HP (NYSE:HPQ) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

HP Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.86 on Monday. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

Insider Activity at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,923,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

