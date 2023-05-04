Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HP. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

