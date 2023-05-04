PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $1,607,741.71 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

