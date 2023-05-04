Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,439,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

