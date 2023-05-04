Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,631.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale lowered Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($45.23) to GBX 3,180 ($39.73) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Puma has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.