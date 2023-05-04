TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.13.
TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
TFI International Stock Down 0.3 %
TFII stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
