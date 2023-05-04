The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $246.00 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

