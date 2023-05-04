The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $246.00 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

