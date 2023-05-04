Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PMT. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PMT stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,731 shares of company stock valued at $184,897 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading

