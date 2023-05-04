Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $89.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,483,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.