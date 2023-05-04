E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $7.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

E2open Parent Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ETWO opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

