Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.00.

BIDU stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average is $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 5.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

