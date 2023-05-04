Guggenheim Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $73.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $62.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

