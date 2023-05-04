Piper Sandler Trims Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Target Price to $32.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

