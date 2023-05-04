Citigroup Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $65.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $132.81. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

