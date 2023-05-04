CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -148.95 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

