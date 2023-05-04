Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 108.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.3% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 537,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

