CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.08.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.