Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $38.44

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 70,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,169,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,751,000 after buying an additional 93,112 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

