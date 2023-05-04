Comparing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its stock price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and MicroCloud Hologram’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $212.77 million 3.50 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -5.38 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 1.04 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MicroCloud Hologram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor.

28.3% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nextdoor and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 58.29%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -64.82% -20.71% -18.21% MicroCloud Hologram N/A -103.21% -35.81%

Summary

Nextdoor beats MicroCloud Hologram on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

