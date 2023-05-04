Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) versus Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Critical Contrast

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 1.90 -$5.02 million ($1.25) -2.40 Doximity $401.74 million 16.75 $154.78 million $0.55 63.20

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -101.21% -124.29% -72.63% Doximity 29.59% 13.64% 11.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blackboxstocks and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Doximity 3 4 6 0 2.23

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 700.00%. Doximity has a consensus target price of $40.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Doximity.

Summary

Doximity beats Blackboxstocks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.