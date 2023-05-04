Reviewing Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) & Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital -109.20% 6.13% 5.49% Acadia Realty Trust -10.92% -1.67% -0.87%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out -48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust pays out -184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broadmark Realty Capital and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 Acadia Realty Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33

Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.26%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Acadia Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $108.88 million 5.80 -$116.39 million ($0.87) -5.51 Acadia Realty Trust $326.29 million 3.90 -$35.44 million ($0.39) -34.31

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadmark Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Broadmark Realty Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

