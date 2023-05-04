Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) versus IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Financial Comparison

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Valeritas and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Valeritas
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IRadimed
|23.99%
|18.81%
|16.33%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valeritas and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Valeritas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|IRadimed
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Valeritas and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Valeritas
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IRadimed
|$53.30 million
|10.19
|$12.83 million
|$1.02
|42.30
IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.0% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
IRadimed beats Valeritas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Valeritas
Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
About IRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
