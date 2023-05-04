Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

