First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $24.14 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,313,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,065,000 after buying an additional 211,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

