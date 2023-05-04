Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Benchmark

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $73.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

