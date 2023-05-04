Piper Sandler Trims Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Target Price to $17.00

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

