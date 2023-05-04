Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $287.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,420 shares of company stock valued at $87,168,483 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

