LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Stock Down 0.2 %

LKQ opened at $57.13 on Monday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,161,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,688,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,121,057 shares of company stock worth $178,208,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

