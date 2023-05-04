Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $89,658,000.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11.

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $431.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $434.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.79.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.60.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

