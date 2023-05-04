NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells $9,601,719.96 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84.
NVR Stock Up 0.1 %
NVR stock opened at $5,894.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,505.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4,968.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.
About NVR
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
