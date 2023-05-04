NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells $9,601,719.96 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84.

NVR Stock Up 0.1 %

NVR stock opened at $5,894.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,505.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4,968.10.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

