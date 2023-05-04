Piper Sandler Cuts Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $31.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,254 shares of company stock worth $119,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 503,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

