Franklin Resources Inc Buys 2,465,483 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

