Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $345.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

SYK opened at $287.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock valued at $87,168,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

