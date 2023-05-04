MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,096,177. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $390.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

