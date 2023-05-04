Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE XRX opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 118,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,940 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 220,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.