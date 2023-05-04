PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) CFO Sells $7,700,323.80 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $66.49 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $163,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

