Traders Purchase Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

