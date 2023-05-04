Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toro Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $118,097,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $49,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $104.82 on Thursday. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

