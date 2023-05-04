Laurie Schalow Sells 3,658 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,058.12 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,077.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,688.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,578.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

