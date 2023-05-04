Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $4,430,012.52 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.0% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

