Insider Selling: Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Insider Sells 1,800,000 Shares of Stock

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL – Get Rating) insider Michael Naylor sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.90), for a total transaction of A$2,449,800.00 ($1,622,384.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Bellevue gold project covering an area of approximately 2,700 km2 located to north-west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Yandal gold project covering an area of 867 km2 in Western Australia; and the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia.

