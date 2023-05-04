Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $67.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

