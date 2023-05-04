Howard Schwimmer Sells 35,505 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of REXR opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.
REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
