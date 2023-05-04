Howard Schwimmer Sells 35,505 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REXR opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,568,000 after buying an additional 759,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,146,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after buying an additional 236,991 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.