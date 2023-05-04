Russell S. Elmer Sells 7,796 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $437.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.90.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ServiceNow

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

