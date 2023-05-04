Russell S. Elmer Sells 7,796 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ServiceNow Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $437.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.90.
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
