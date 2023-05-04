Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Sells $2,095,000.00 in Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -167.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

