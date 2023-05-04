Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca Sells 75,436 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.