Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,945,175.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.01 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

