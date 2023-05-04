Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.55. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.