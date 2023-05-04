TC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

